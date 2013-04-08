KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 Malaysian conglomerate
DRB-Hicom Bhd has sold land in the southern state of
Johor to a property developer for 534.73 million ringgit
($174.89 million), it said on Monday.
DRB-Hicom, owned by tycoon Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, has sold
248 hectares (1 sq mile) to a unit of Malaysian construction and
investment firm Eco World Development Sdn Bhd, according to
stock exchange filing.
"Given the large landbank DRB-Hicom presently owns ... the
proposed Johor lands disposal allows the group to immediately
capitalise on the increasing demand for land in Johor,"
DRB-Hicom said.
Malaysia wants to aggressively develop Johor, especially the
Iskandar region, a 2,200 square km (850 square mile) economic
zone three times the size of Singapore, separated from the
wealthy city-state by a narrow strip of water.
DRB-Hicom also sold a three-hectare area in the capital city
Kuala Lumpur to another unit of Eco World for 69.92 million
ringgit ($22.87 million).
DRB-Hicom expects to make profit of 143.72 million ($47
million) the sale of the land, it said.
Shares in DRB-Hicom remained unchanged at 2.59 ringgit per
share. The benchmark stock index dropped 0.04 percent.
($1 = 3.0575 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)