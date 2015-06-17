KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 Malaysian property
developer Eco World Development Group Bhd said its
unit has opted to list on the local bourse as an ordinary firm
instead of as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and
plans to raise as much as 2 billion ringgit ($532.34 million) in
an IPO.
The developer said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday
that Eco World International has decided to abort a previous
plan to list as an SPAC after being advised that it should
consider a direct listing based on its strong property sales.
SPACs, also called 'blank-check companies', have no
operations and go public with the intention of merging with or
acquiring a company using the proceeds from the initial public
offering (IPO). They are common in the West but are still rare
in Asia.
Eco World International would have been Malaysia's first
property SPAC and followed the oil and gas SPAC IPOs of Reach
Energy Bhd and Sona Petroleum Bhd.
Malaysia tightened rules on SPACs in 2013 to assure
investors their money will be secure in the months or years that
such shell companies might take to find an income-generating
asset.
For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1KYnQV4
($1 = 3.7570 ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)