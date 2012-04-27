* March broad money, M3, up 15.0 pct yr/yr
* March net financing up 13.3 pct yr/yr
* March net impaired loans ratio 1.7 pct
KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 Malaysia's money supply and banking
indicators in March released by the central bank, Bank Negara.
KEY DATA
Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year):
March 2012 February 2012 January 2012
M1 13.2 9.8 9.9
M2 15.2 16.0 14.7
M3 15.0 15.9 14.7
Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks
M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits
M3 - Broad money
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)