* April broad money, M3, up 15.0 pct yr/yr * April net financing up 12.8 pct yr/yr * April net impaired loans ratio 1.8 pct KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in April released by the central bank, Bank Negara. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 M1 13.2 13.2 9.8 M2 15.2 15.2 16.0 M3 15.0 15.0 15.9 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran)