* May broad money, M3, up 13.2 pct yr/yr * May net financing up 13.1 pct yr/yr * May net impaired loans ratio 1.6 pct KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in May released by the central bank, Bank Negara. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 M1 11.0 13.2 13.2 M2 13.8 15.2 15.2 M3 13.2 15.0 15.0 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran)