* June broad money, M3, up 12.8 pct yr/yr * June net financing up 13.0 pct yr/yr * June net impaired loans ratio 1.5 pct KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in June released by the central bank, Bank Negara. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 M1 9.9 11.0 13.2 M2 13.6 13.8 15.2 M3 12.8 13.2 15.0 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran)