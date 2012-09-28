* August broad money, M3, up 14 pct yr/yr * August net financing up 12.7 pct yr/yr * August net impaired loans ratio 1.5 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in August released by the central bank, Bank Negara. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 M1 10.6 14.0 9.9 M2 14.8 14.4 13.6 M3 14 13.5 12.8 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Stuart Grudgings)