* October broad money, M3, up 13 pct yr/yr * October net financing up 13 pct yr/yr * October net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in October released by the central bank. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 M1 8.2 12.3 10.6 M2 13.7 13.0 14.8 M3 13.0 12.5 13.9 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah)