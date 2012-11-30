* October broad money, M3, up 13 pct yr/yr
* October net financing up 13 pct yr/yr
* October net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 Malaysia's money
supply and banking indicators in October released by
the central bank.
KEY DATA
Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of
period, year-on-year):
October 2012 September 2012 August 2012
M1 8.2 12.3 10.6
M2 13.7 13.0 14.8
M3 13.0 12.5 13.9
Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in
banks
M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency
deposits
M3 - Broad money
