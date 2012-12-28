* November broad money, M3, up 10.7 pct yr/yr * November net financing up 12.3 pct yr/yr * November net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in November released by the central bank. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 M1 8.1 8.2 12.3 M2 11.4 13.7 13.0 M3 10.7 13.0 12.5 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran)