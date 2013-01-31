BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
* December broad money, M3, up 8.8 pct yr/yr * December net financing up 12.5 pct yr/yr * December net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in December released by the central bank. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 M1 11.2 8.1 8.2 M2 9.6 11.4 13.7 M3 8.8 10.7 13.0 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r