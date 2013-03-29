* February broad money, M3, up 8.8 pct yr/yr
* February net financing up 11.7 pct yr/yr
* February net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct
KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 Malaysia's money
supply and banking indicators in January released by the
central bank.
KEY DATA
Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of
period, year-on-year):
February 2013 January 2013* December 2012
M1 14.7 12.8 11.2
M2 9.3 9.7 9.5
M3 8.8 8.8 8.8
Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in
banks
M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency
deposits
M3 - Broad money
* All January figures have been revised upwards
