* February broad money, M3, up 8.8 pct yr/yr * February net financing up 11.7 pct yr/yr * February net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in January released by the central bank. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): February 2013 January 2013* December 2012 M1 14.7 12.8 11.2 M2 9.3 9.7 9.5 M3 8.8 8.8 8.8 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money * All January figures have been revised upwards (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)