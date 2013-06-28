BRIEF-Rank Progress FY net result turns to profit of 15.3 mln zlotys YoY
* FY 2016 net profit 15.3 million zlotys ($3.88 million) versus loss of 50.8 million zlotys year ago
* May broad money, M3, up 9.5 pct yr/yr * May net financing up 10.0 pct yr/yr * May net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in May released by the central bank. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 M1 12.8 11.1 12.7 M2 10.1 8.9 9.7 M3 9.5 8.2 9.1 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)
March 31 Indian shares fell on Friday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, but were poised for a third straight gain on month fuelled by a crucial victory for India's ruling party in a key state election and big foreign inflows into markets.
LONDON, March 31 Yields on South Africa's dollar-denominated sovereign debt rose across the curve on Friday after President Jacob Zuma sacked respected Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan following days of speculation.