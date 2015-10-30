GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed as momentum slows, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Asia ex-Japan slips from 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
* September broad money, M3, up 5.3 pct yr/yr * September net financing up 8.8 pct yr/yr * September net impaired loans ratio 1.2 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in September released by the central bank, Bank Negara. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb M1 8.3 8.8 4.6 9.5 8.7 8.1 10.2 7.8 M2 5.5 5.1 4.4 6.5 6.2 7.0 8.5 7.5 M3 5.3 4.6 3.8 6.0 5.7 6.5 7.9 6.9 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Trinna Leong)
LONDON, May 3 Britain will not be paying 100 billion euros to leave the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday after the Financial Times reported that the EU was preparing to demand that amount.