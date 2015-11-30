* October broad money, M3, up 4.0 pct yr/yr * October net financing to private sector up 8.8 pct yr/yr * October net impaired loans ratio 1.2 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in October released by the central bank, Bank Negara. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar M1 7.2 8.3 8.8 4.6 9.5 8.7 8.1 10.2 M2 4.3 5.5 5.1 4.4 6.5 6.2 7.0 8.5 M3 4.0 5.2 4.6 3.8 6.0 5.7 6.5 7.9 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Praveen Menon)