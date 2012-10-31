* September broad money, M3, up 12.5 pct yr/yr * September net financing up 12.8 pct yr/yr * September net impaired loans ratio 1.5 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in September released by the central bank. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): Septembr 2012 August 2012 July 2012 M1 12.3 10.6 14.0 M2 13.0 14.8 14.4 M3 12.5 13.9 13.4 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)