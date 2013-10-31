* Sept broad money, M3, up 12.9 pct yr/yr
* Sept net financing up 8.7 pct yr/yr
* Sept net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 Malaysia's money
supply and banking indicators in September released by the
central bank.
KEY DATA
Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of
period, year-on-year):
Sept August 2013 July 2013
M1 12.9 10.3 12.3
M2 8.0 8.6 9.5
M3 7.4 8.3 8.9
Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in
banks
M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency
deposits
M3 - Broad money
(Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran)