UPDATE 2-Merkel's conservatives clinch victory in key state vote
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
* December broad money, M3, up 2.7 pct yr/yr * December net financing to private sector up 8.6 pct yr/yr * December net impaired loans ratio 1.2 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in December released by the central bank, Bank Negara. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May M1 4.1 6.5 7.2 8.3 8.8 4.6 9.5 8.7 M2 2.9 4.0 4.3 5.5 5.1 4.4 6.5 6.2 M3 2.7 3.7 4.0 5.2 4.6 3.8 6.0 5.7 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
KIEV, May 14 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday he had several candidates in mind to replace Valeria Gontareva as central bank governor, but that it was too early to name them before the necessary political consultations had taken place.