* March broad money, M3, up 0.9 pct yr/yr * March net financing to private sector up 7.6 pct yr/yr * March net impaired loans ratio 1.2 pct KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in March released by the central bank, Bank Negara. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug M1 -1.7 4.4 4.9 4.1 6.5 7.2 8.3 8.8 M2 0.9 2.8 2.2 2.9 4.0 4.3 5.5 5.1 M3 0.9 2.7 2.2 2.7 3.7 4.0 5.2 4.6 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)