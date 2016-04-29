WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
* March broad money, M3, up 0.9 pct yr/yr * March net financing to private sector up 7.6 pct yr/yr * March net impaired loans ratio 1.2 pct KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in March released by the central bank, Bank Negara. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug M1 -1.7 4.4 4.9 4.1 6.5 7.2 8.3 8.8 M2 0.9 2.8 2.2 2.9 4.0 4.3 5.5 5.1 M3 0.9 2.7 2.2 2.7 3.7 4.0 5.2 4.6 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
DUBAI, May 14 The Dubai government said on Sunday that it had secured $3 billion in long-term financing for expansion of its airports.