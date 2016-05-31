* April broad money, M3, up 1.5 pct yr/yr * April net financing to private sector up 7.4 pct yr/yr * April net impaired loans ratio 1.2 pct KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in April released by the central bank, Bank Negara. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept M1 -0.4 -1.7 4.4 4.9 4.1 6.5 7.2 8.3 M2 1.4 0.9 2.8 2.2 2.9 4.0 4.3 5.5 M3 1.5 0.9 2.7 2.2 2.7 3.7 4.0 5.2 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)