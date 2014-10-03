By Trinna Leong
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 3 Malaysia will unveil a 2015
budget next Friday that investors hope will reduce a fuel
subsidy bill that is exacerbating the country's worryingly high
debt levels.
Whereas Malaysia's economic growth, which clocked 6.3
percent in the first half, looks impressive, Prime Minister
Najib Razak has to address concerns over the debt burden and an
over-reliance on commodity and energy exports.
Government debt stands close to a self-imposed ceiling of 55
percent of gross domestic product (GDP), and household debt at
86.8 percent of GDP is the second highest in Asia.
Malaysia is rendered vulnerable to external shocks by
foreigners holding 47 percent of government bonds, and the
country has to prepare for an expected rise in U.S. interest
rates next year that could put pressure on emerging market
economies that have not got their financial houses in order.
Moody's Investors Service raised its outlook on Malaysia's
A3 sovereign debt rating to positive following Najib's last
budget, when he announced unpopular measures, including a new 6
percent consumption tax that will take effect in April next
year, and cuts to food and fuel subsidies.
But economists say he needs to do more.
"What we're looking for is sustainability, not just for the
remainder of this administration but also the next
administration," said Christian de Guzman, a Singapore-based
analyst for Moody's.
A cut in corporate taxes from 25 percent to 24 percent, or
20 percent to 19 percent for small businesses, is scheduled for
2016, but some analysts suggest the government could either
bring it forward or cut more in order to put momentum in private
sector investment.
Najib's government currently plans to bring the fiscal
deficit down to 3.5 percent of GDP by the end of this year from
3.9 percent in 2013, and cut it further to 3.0 percent by the
end of 2015, but there are political complications.
Even though the next election is not due until late 2018,
the ruling National Front, led by Najib's United Malay National
Organisation (UMNO), is worried that support has ebbed from the
ethnic Malay majority. The coalition is dependent on Malays and
ethnic groups in Sabah and Sarawak for votes, and has shored up
support through subsidies and cash handouts.
Subsidies totaling 38.1 billion ringgit ($11.71 billion)
accounted for 15 percent of government spending this year, with
fuel subsidies alone making up 8 percent, or 21 billion ringgit.
Having cut the total subsidy bill by 18.4 percent this year,
Najib is expected to cut it further next year by radically
reforming fuel subsidies, so they are no longer available to
everyone who visits the filling station, but are targeted to
benefit the less well off.
Malaysian media reports say the scheme could work through
using identification cards at gas stations or via application
for subsidised fuel in post offices.
Administered prices for diesel and a cheaper grade of
gasoline were increased by up to 10 percent on Thursday, in a
move that will save the government 1.3 billion ringgit this
year.
SOFTENING THE BLOW
Najib also is expected to announce the full list of items
exempted from the new goods and services tax (GST).
The government has forecast the GST would bring in 2.5
billion ringgit in revenue in 2015, which analysts reckon would
equate to just over one percent of total revenues.
The government may implement a GST on fuel, a risky move
given growing anxiety among voters over rising living costs in a
country where 80 percent of households earn less than 3,000
ringgit a month. A longer list of exemptions could help dampen
the rising costs of essential products.
"The pressure is on Najib to show that he can mitigate the
impact of the GST," said Ong Kian Ming, an opposition member of
parliament, adding "The UMNO core is worried that the rural poor
would be hit."
The prime minister wrote in his blog in August that the
government recognised people were feeling "the pressure from
rising costs".
"One of the government's key objectives is to manage the
cost of living and keep inflation low," he wrote.
Economists are expecting the GST and fuel price hike to push
inflation up to 4 percent next year, having reached 3.3 percent
in August, accelerating from 1.9 percent a year earlier.
(1 US dollar = 3.2550 Malaysian ringgit)
