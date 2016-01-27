* Najib on Thurs is revising budget unveiled in Oct
* Revisions might end streak of lowering fiscal deficits
* Some economists expect lower 2016 growth forecast
By A. Ananthalakshmi
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak is widely expected to cut 2016 spending and raise
fiscal deficit targets on Thursday as poor oil prices disrupt
budget plans unveiled three months ago.
Economists expect budget spending to be cut about 2.5
percent, or nearly 7 billion ringgit ($1.65 billion), and the
fiscal deficit target to be raised to 3.3 percent of gross
domestic product from 3.1 percent.
Some also expect this year's GDP growth forecast to be
lowered from the current 4-5 percent target, which they say is
unrealistic.
This is the second straight year Najib has been forced to
revise the budget due to woes rooted in the oil price, which is
pivotal to Malaysia's economy.
The country exports liquefied natural gas, whose price
depends on crude oil. In the 2016 budget unveiled in October,
Najib assumed oil prices would average $48 a barrel but they are
now around $30.
The earlier-scheduled budget revisions are being announced
two days after Malaysia's attorney-general cleared Najib of any
criminal offences or corruption, closing investigations into a
multi-million dollar funding scandal that his opponents had
hoped would bring him down.
Najib continues to face economic woes, including slowing
growth, a big slump in the ringgit - which was Asia's
worst-performing currency in 2015 - and a public outcry over
rising costs.
"Fiscal space is limited," said Barclays economist Rahul
Bajoria. "A lot of the cuts will be from operating expenditure."
The government will shelve non-priority development
projects, state news agency Bernama reported this month.
AN ENDANGERED STREAK
"The biggest challenge for Malaysia is actually something
they can't control and that is oil prices, said ANZ economist
Weiwen Ng. "Markets could be forgiving to an extent if they
stress their commitment to narrowing the fiscal deficit."
Sticking to the 3.1 percent target would mean much sharper
spending cuts, he said.
Najib has been able to lower the fiscal deficit every year
since taking power in 2009, but that is in danger now, with the
expected 0.2 percentage point increase.
A sharp increase in the deficit target could put Malaysia's
sovereign ratings at risk.
In October, Najib delivered a popular budget, giving cash to
low income families and taxing the rich.
OCBC economist Wellian Wiranto expects Malaysia will "cut
expenditure to a lesser degree while stomaching a larger deficit
target".
He expects a 0.5 percentage point cut in the economic growth
target.
($1 = 4.2520 ringgit)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)