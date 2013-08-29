KUALA LUMPUR Aug 29 Malaysia will review
planned public sector projects in a move to improve the
government's fiscal position and tackle a shrinking current
account surplus.
A fiscal policy committee meeting on Monday will be chaired
by Prime Minister Najib Razak and its decisions will be
reflected in the 2014 budget announced in October, a government
spokesman said.
"Projects that will have a big impact of public finances
will be reviewed and sequenced properly to avoid excessive
strain on the federal budget," Second Finance Minister Ahmad
Husni Mohamad Hanadzlah was quoted as saying by the Star
newspaper on Thursday.
The minister added that public sector projects with low
import content and high multiplier effects will get priority
without compromising economic growth, the newspaper added.
Malaysia's annual growth rate picked up slightly to 4.3
percent in the second quarter. It was bolstered by strong
government spending before national elections in May and
resilient domestic demand helped by large infrastucture projects
under Najib's Economic Transformation Programme.
But the trade-reliant country's current account surplus fell
sharply to 2.6 billion ringgit ($780 million) in the second
quarter, reflecting plunging exports and strong imports.
Local media have said the government is mulling a 4 percent
goods and services tax (GST) to tackle its fiscal deficit. Such
a move would reduce reliance on dividends from state oil company
Petronas or Petroliam Nasional Bhd.
Malaysia's government debt is 53 percent of gross domestic
product.
($1 = 3.3345 Malaysian ringgit)
