(Updates throughout, adds minister quotes)
By Anuradha Raghu and Siva Sithraputhran
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 29 Malaysia's goods and
service tax (GST) will take 14 months to implement if announced
in the budget in October, a ministry official said on Thursday,
as the government moves to curb its stubborn fiscal deficit and
high debt burden.
The GST will help Malaysia broaden its tax base and tackle a
fiscal deficit that has widened to 14.9 billion ringgit, as well
as a shrinking current account surplus which fell sharply to 2.6
billion ringgit ($780 million) in the second quarter.
"If announced now it will come online in 2015," said the
finance ministry's secretary general Mohd Irwan Serigar
Abdullah.
Mohd Irwan also said that Prime Minister Najib Razak will
announce a decision on subsidy rationalisation soon.
"We are confident of achieving our fiscal target of 4
percent of GDP this year," he said. He added that he sees it
reaching 3 percent in 2015 and potentially reaching a surplus
budget by 2020.
The Malaysian government is also considering whether to
review and space out budget-straining public sector projects to
address its evaporating current account balance.
No projects were identified yet but Mohd Irwan stressed that
the publicly funded 50 billion ringgit Mass Rapid Transit (MRT)
rail system project will not be affected.
"The possible rescheduling refers to projects with heavy
public sector involvement, not private sector projects," Mohd
Irwan said.
Idris Jala, the government minister spearheading the $444
billion ringgit Economic Transformation Programme (ETP), added
that the government is "looking at sequencing projects with low
multiplier effect and high import content".
A fiscal policy committee meeting to discuss these measures
will be held on Monday and will be chaired by Najib. Its
decisions will be reflected in the upcoming 2014 budget.
Malaysia's annual growth rate picked up slightly to 4.3
percent in the second quarter. It was bolstered by strong
government spending before national elections in May and
resilient domestic demand helped by large infrastructure
projects under Najib's ETP.
Mohd Irwan added that he has spoken with officials from
rating agency Moody's, who said they will consider Malaysia
ratings only after the new budget is revealed.
Another ratings agency Fitch cut its outlook on Malaysia's
A-minus sovereign debt to negative from stable in July, citing a
lack of reform to tackle rising debt.
The Malaysian ringgit has lost more than 7 percent so
far this year against the dollar and stocks have slid
nearly 7 from their peaks in mid May amid a global emerging
market sell-off, sparked by the U.S. central bank's plan to soon
begin tapering back its stimulus and growing fiscal strains in
some developing countries.
($1 = 3.3345 Malaysian ringgit)
