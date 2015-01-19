(Recasts, adds details)
By Trinna Leong
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 19 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak will announce policy changes, including likely
budget revisions, on Tuesday to help its oil exporting economy
adjust to the impact of slumping global crude prices.
Southeast Asia's third largest economy relies on oil and gas
export revenues to maintain strong growth and control a mountain
of debt, and the adverse turn in the crude market has put its
current account balance under strain, and ruined budget
projections.
A 10 percent fall in the ringgit currency during the past
four months reflects investors' mounting worries, as the
government's budget for 2015 was based on overoptimistic
forecasts for oil prices and economic expansion.
Quoted by state-run Bernama news agency on Monday, Najib
flagged the need for change to meet the more straitened times.
"An accurate and wise approach is necessary to mitigate the
effects of the oil price slump on economic growth, national
revenue and the value of the ringgit," Najib said.
Bernama reported that he would announce "economic
modifications and interventions" on Tuesday. A government
official told Reuters that Najib, who also runs the finance
ministry, was also likely to announce a revised 2015 budget.
The country's 2015 budget, tabled in October 2014, was
presented with the assumption that oil prices would have kept to
$100 a barrel, whereas the price of Brent crude has fallen by
more than half.
Aside from the impact a plunging oil market, Malaysia is
also feeling the chill from slowing economic growth in China,
the second-largest export market.
A budget revision could help assuage investors' concerns, if
it commits reducing its fiscal deficit by cutting spending to
counter the loss of revenues from the commodities sector.
Malaysia's stock market fell 3.8 percent over the
past year, taking its biggest hit in December when the decline
in oil prices became more acute. Its government bond market
could see further sell off as foreign investors hold 46 percent
of the country's bonds.
The Malaysian ringgit was emerging Asia's worst performing
currency in 2014, and having lost 1.9 percent since the start of
this year it still holds that unwanted ranking.
OIL ECONOMY
The decline in oil prices has hit Malaysia's state oil firm
Petronas, which accounts for most of the government's oil and
gas revenue. The company warned in November that payments to the
government in the form of dividends, tax and royalties could be
37 percent lower next year if oil stays around $75 a
barrel..
"Petronas will make capital expenditure deferments and
reductions in operational expenditure in response to the recent
steep 60 percent decline in oil prices," it said in a statement
on Sunday night.
Analysts were uncertain how far Najib would change policies,
but expected him to reaffirm commitment to bringing down the
fiscal deficit.
"It's a tough balancing act but the preference would be to
try to stick to their fiscal target as much as they can," said
Euben Paracuelles, economist at Nomura Holdings.
Malaysia's fiscal deficit target for 2015 is 3 percent of
gross domestic product, reduced from a target of 3.5 percent for
2014.
The government is likely to hold on to its 3 percent fiscal
deficit target by using savings derived from the elimination of
fuel subsidies and earnings gained from a consumer tax set to be
introduced in April.
The goods and services tax (GST), is set at 6 percent and is
expected to bring in a revenue of 23 billion ringgit this year.
"This offers a buffer and flexibility for the non-essentials
in terms of operating expenditure. It's still possible for them
to get 3 percent," said Paracuelles, adding that the government
risks a ratings downgrade if its fiscal deficit goes beyond 4
percent.
Analysts believe the government needs to reduce its growth
forecast, as an unrealistic assumption will lead a sharp rise in
Malaysia's debt to GDP ratio.
The government has forecast a 5.0 to 6.0 percent growth for
this year, whereas market forecasts are for around 4.0 percent
growth.
"Najib may hint that a five to six percent growth may not be
achievable in part of the global oil price plunge but it's
likely the official figure would only be released in March,"
said Paracuelles.
