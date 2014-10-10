KUALA LUMPUR Oct 10 Prime Minister Najib Razak
unveiled Malaysia's 2015 budget on Friday, with an eyes on how
the government plans to cut the fiscal deficit, bring down its
own debt, piled up close to a self-imposed limit of 55 percent
of gross domestic product.
Following are highlights of Najib's ongoing speech to
parliament
- Government aims to lower fiscal deficit to 3.0 percent in
2015 from an expected 3.5 percent this year
- 2015 budget allocates total 273.9 billion ringgit($84.12
billion), an increase of 9.8 billion ringgit compared with the
2014 initial allocation
- Operating expenditure 223.4 billion ringgit, development
expenditure 50.5 billion ringgit
- Payments to civil servants of 65.6 billion ringgit is
largest operating expenditure item
- Federal government revenue collection estimated at 235.2
billion ringgit in 2015, an increase of 10.2 billion ringgit
from 2014
TAXES
- Revenue from goods and services tax to be introduced in
April at rate of 6 percent expected to be 23.2 billion ringgit,
but after allowing for the abolition of the sales and services
tax, and exemptions and funds channelled back to people through
assistance programmes net revenue collection is expected to
only be 690 million ringgit
- Income tax rates to be cut by one to three percentage
points. Families with monthly income of less than 4,000 ringgit
will not have to pay tax
- The threshold for the top rate of income tax will be
raised from 100,000 ringgit to 400,000 ringgit and the top rate
of income tax will also be reduced from 26 percent to between
24-25 percent. This will result in existing taxpayers receiving
a saving of at least 5.3 percent
- From 2016, the corporate tax rate will be reduced by one
percentage point from 25 percent to 24 percent, and for small
and medium sized enterprises to 19 percent from 20 percent.
SUBSIDIES AND HANDOUTS
- Economic report said government plans to reduce the
overall bill for subsidies and cash assistance by 7 percent to
37.7 billion ringgit in 2015 from 40.6 billion in 2014
- Prime Minister Najib says he will reform the petroleum
subsidy regime soon, to adopt a system that benefits less well
off
- Bantuan Rakyat 1Malaysia (BR1M), a programme to hand out
cash assistance to households earning less than 4,000 ringgit a
month and individuals earning less than 2,000 ringgit,
increased to 950 ringgit from 650 ringgit
PROPERTY
- Budget extends 50 percent stamp duty exemption for first
time home buyers and increases the purchase limit from 400,000
ringgit to 500,000 ringgit. The exemption will be given until
the end of 2016.
- Malaysia to move to self assessment for real property
gains tax from 2016
COMMODITIES
- Export duty exemption for crude palm oil extended until
Dec. 31 2014
DEVELOPMENT
Eastern Malaysian states of Sabah and Sarawak to be
allocated 4.5 billion ringgit to upgrade facilities in rural
areas.
(1 US dollar = 3.2560 Malaysian ringgit)
