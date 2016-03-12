KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 A top Malaysian finance
ministry official is set to be appointed as the new central bank
governor to replace Zeti Akhtar Aziz next week, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.
Irwan Serigar Abdullah will replace Zeti, who steps down as
Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor on April 30 after 16 years
at the helm, the report claimed.
A spokesman at the Prime Minister's office told Reuters he
would not comment on speculation. A central bank spokesman did
not answer Reuters' phone calls or respond to email requests for
a comment.
Zeti is widely respected, and credited for pushing reforms
and sounds policies, as well as protecting the independence of
the central bank. There has been no official word on her
replacement.
Market participants feared political interference in the
appointment by Prime Minister Najib Razak's government
especially after BNM insisted that state-owned 1Malaysia
Development Berhad (1MDB) be charged for fiscal mismanagement.
.
Mohd Irwan was one of candidates short-listed for the job
along with deputy central bank governor Muhammad Ibrahim, the
minister in the Prime Minister's Department in charge of
Economic Planning Abdul Wahid Omar and the Malaysian ambassador
to the U.S. Awang Adek Hussin, Reuters reported in February.
A career civil servant, Mohd Irwan is currently the Treasury
Secretary-General at the Finance Ministry, which is headed by
Prime Minister Najib. He is also a member of the board of
advisors for 1MDB.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Joseph Sipalan; Ediitng by Sam
Holmes)