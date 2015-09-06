By Emily Chow
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 Malaysia, which aims to
become a "high-income status" nation by 2020, is seeing an
increase in the number of young people grappling with higher
debts than they can handle.
Gen Ys who borrow for homes, cars and other items have
contributed to heavy household burdens. Bad debts at Malaysia
banks are still low, but there's been a notable increase in the
number of people under age 35 who have declared bankruptcy.
To the extent that financial difficulties of young people
reduce personal consumption, they are another problem for
Malaysia's economy on top of low commodity prices, a battered
currency and a political crisis stemming from graft allegations
involving Prime Minister Najib Razak, who denies wrongdoing.
Growth of private consumption has been slowing, and if that
continues, Malaysia's growth rate could be hit.
"Households are accumulating debt faster than their incomes
are growing, which will likely lead to repayment difficulties
when the credit cycle turns," Standard & Poor's wrote in an
August report.
According to S&P, Malaysia has the highest personal debt
among 14 Asian economies, with the rate jumping to 88 percent of
gross domestic product from around 60 percent in 2008.
Malaysia's Department of Insolvency says 5,547 individuals
under age 35 were declared bankrupt last year, more than double
the number in 2005, the first year for which it has published
such data. Last year's number under age 25 was 635, triple the
year-earlier figure.
In Malaysia, a person can be declared bankrupt if a creditor
shows there's on unpaid debt of at least 30,000 ringgit.
($7,116)
Hafiz Adam, a vocational school graduate, thought the future
looked bright when he took a bank loan of almost $20,000 to
start a Kuala Lumpur marketing business. But it didn't last, and
two years ago, age 26, he was declared bankrupt.
"I struggle to survive on my own," says Hafiz, who's now
employed as a security guard and is repaying his debt - through
an agreement the Department of Insolvency facilitated - as he
works to lift his bankruptcy status.
LOANS FOR EDUCATION
LM, a 34-year-old mother who asked to be identified by her
initials, racked up loans to support her three children and
parents.
"I can't buy a low-cost flat because I cannot afford the
deposit," she said.
Asked why Malaysia has seen increasing numbers of young
bankrupts, the Department of Insolvency said by email that after
graduation, most "are burdened with study loans. Once they start
working, they need transportation and accommodation."
Many young Malaysians grew up accustomed to rapid economic
growth and relaxed attitudes to debt. Banks, meanwhile, have
been eager to lend to them.
"Prompted by both national policy and a desire to diversify
away from corporate lending, banks heavily pursued the consumer
market," said Nurhisham Hussein, chief economist at the
Employees Provident Fund, adding that banks were not solely
responsible.
"Consumers themselves embraced the new openness and steadily
took on more debt, especially as interest rates gradually fell
over the last 15 years," he added.
For Hafiz, the idea of owning a home - a goal when he
started his business - is remote. "I just sleep after work
because I'm tired. That's my routine."
($1 = 4.25 ringgit)
(Editing by Nicholas Owen and Richard Borsuk)