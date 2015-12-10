KUALA LUMPUR Dec 10 Malaysia's key electronics
sector has been winning more overseas orders, but there's no
sign of a sustained surge that would lift an economy growing at
its slowest pace in more than two years.
Like other commodity producers, Malaysia is suffering from
sliding oil and gas prices, and its best hope for recovery may
rest with its manufacturing sector, especially electronics firms
clustered on the tech-island of Penang.
Shipments of electrical and electronic goods in October
jumped 22.7 percent from a year earlier, lifting export growth
to 16.7 percent in ringgit terms.
Factories that make these goods are doing better than the
rest, with production in October up 13.9 percent from a year
earlier, more than triple the increase of overall industrial
output.
Still, manufacturers are not convinced the momentum can be
maintained.
"Overall companies are still cautious," said Wong Siew Hai,
chairman of the Malaysian American Electronics Industry (MAEI),
which counts Intel, Dell and Motorola among its members.
The increase in electronics exports - which account for
about one-third of the total - partly reflects the ringgit's
nearly 18 percent tumble against the dollar this year. When
presented in dollars, shipments seem weaker.
"We need more evidence to show there's a positive outlook
for 2016," Wong added.
Until recently, Malaysia was one of Southeast Asia's
fastest-growing economies. But the annual growth rate dropped
from 6.5 percent in 2014's fourth quarter to 4.7 percent in the
July-September.
Tumbles in the prices of commodities and the demand for
them, plus weak domestic demand, cloud the country's growth
outlook.
HELP NEEDED
"Malaysia definitely needs all the help it can get from the
electronics products side," said Wellian Wiranto, an economist
at OCBC in Singapore.
A recent survey showed consumer confidence to be the worst
on record, with nearly half of respondents reporting lower
incomes. Many were squeezed after a consumption tax was imposed
in April.
Drooping domestic demand is affecting local electronics
retailers such as Yap Hong Yew, who owns a Kuala Lumpur
mobile-phone shop.
"Of course sales have gone down," Yap said. "We've had to
reduce some profit margins."
Conditions are somewhat better for electronics firms
plugged into global supply chains, said the MAEI's Wong, adding
that orders are getting a pre-Christmas lift, from automotive
and mobile-device components especially.
The relative strength of electronics provides some support
as weak commodity exports weigh on growth, said Wiranto.
"It's not that things are going great, it's just that things
are less bad in Malaysia in terms of the trade cycle, at least
on the electronics side."
