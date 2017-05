KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 Malaysia's economy will grow slightly faster this year than the 4.2 percent gross domestic product growth seen in 2016, and rise further in 2018, Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Wednesday.

The government had forecast in October that the economy would grow 4-5 percent in 2017. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes; Editing by Sam Holmes)