(Adds analyst comment, details on planned anti-government
rally)
By Trinna Leong and Emily Chow
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 20 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak said on Thursday he would not peg the ringgit to the
U.S. dollar or implement capital controls as he sought to calm
fears about the sliding currency and capital flight from
Southeast Asia's third-largest economy.
Najib, who has come under severe criticism after being
embroiled in a scandal over indebted state fund 1Malaysia
Development Berhad (1MDB), is trying to reassert his leadership
over his government and a stumbling economy.
"The flexibility of our exchange rate is important to absorb
global adjustments and volatility," Najib said in a statement.
Najib's comments mirrored remarks made by central bank chief
Zeti Akhtar Aziz. Zeti, a widely respected economist, last month
denied rumours she had resigned from her post after coming under
pressure amid investigations into 1MDB.
Analysts said Najib's comments would reassure investors
rattled by the political turmoil facing the government and by
external factors weighing down the economy, but only to an
extent.
"It's important that his message is now consistent with the
central bank but in the near term we are unlikely to see any
significant impact in the markets," said Rahul Bajoria, regional
economist at Barclays in Singapore. "To see a positive impact,
it will be global dynamics that make an impact as much as the
domestic environment."
The ringgit, Asia's worst performer this year with losses
exceeding 17 percent against the dollar, dropped nearly 1
percent on Thursday despite the comments.
"There's no intention of moving to a less flexible regime
like a peg exchange rate regime," Zeti told reporters, adding
that fact that international reserves had dipped below the
psycologically significant level of $100 billion was not a cause
for worry.
Najib has faced criticism for taking his eye off an economy
suffering from weak global commodity prices and falling domestic
consumption.
The 62-year-old, who also serves as finance minister, met
economists from local and foreign financial institutions this
week, promising to "proactively manage the economy going
forward", he wrote on Facebook.
At the heart of Najib's woes is 1MDB, which has debts of
over $11 billion and is being investigated for allegations of
graft and financial mismanagement. Najib sits as the chair of
its advisory board.
The prime minister sacked his deputy and other cabinet
members last month and replaced the attorney general heading a
probe into 1MDB.
His crackdown on criticism has extended to traditional and
online media, angering pro-democracy activists. A rally planned
for next week calling for Najib's resignation is expected to
draw thousands despite being officially barred by authorities.
(Additional reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing by
Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)