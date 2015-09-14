* Najib says factory sector to be given relief from import
duties
* Asks state-firms to bring home funds to help ringgit
* Says 1MDB rationalisation plan on track
By Trinna Leong and Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 The Malaysian government
will inject 20 billion ringgit ($4.6 billion) into a state
investment firm to shore up the stock market, Prime Minister
Najib Razak said on Monday, in a bid to boost confidence in a
country reeling from a political scandal.
Najib has rebuffed calls for him to quit over a corruption
scandal raging round heavily indebted state fund 1Malaysia
Development Berhad (1MDB), and for his handling of the economy
as the ringgit currency slumped to its weakest levels since the
Asian financial crisis nearly 18 years ago.
The embattled prime minister announced some new measures on
Monday at a news conference, and offered reassurances meant to
improve sentiment.
He said the equity investment firm, ValueCap, would be given
funds to invest in undervalued Malaysian companies.
"As such, the government will reactivate ValueCap with funds
of 20 billion ringgit," he told reporters at the Prime
Minister's office.
The prospect of government support for the share market
helped lift Malaysia's benchmark stock index 1.7 percent
to 1,630 points in afternoon trade, but it was still 8.7 percent
weaker compared with the start of the year.
A Kuala Lumpur-based fund manager with a bank-backed
insurance firm told Reuters that the move bode well for the
share market, where foreign holdings are relatively low. But the
ringgit was largely unmoved.
Najib also announced that the factory sector would be
exempted from import duties until the economy recovers from a
slowdown, but did not specify which specific sectors would
benefit.
The ringgit's fall reflects a deterioration in Malaysia's
trade position because of falling prices for its liquefied
natural gas and commodity exports. But capital outflows
accelerated in July as the political storm over 1MDB worsened.
Najib's failure to adequately explain how 1MDB racked up $11
billion debt, or who deposited over $600 million in a bank
account held in his name has led to mounting public unease over
his leadership.
Najib has denied wrongdoing. He said on Monday that the
rationalisation plan for 1MDB was on track. The fund is in the
process of divesting its energy and real estate assets.
He also sought to allay concerns over the ringgit.
"The ringgit's decline is not expected to have adverse
impact on government debt as 97 percent of the debt is
denominated in ringgit and mostly funded by domestic sources,"
Najib said.
The country's international reserves have fallen to $94.7
billion, more than $37 billion less than a year earlier,
worrying some economists.
Reflecting those concerns, Najib called on state-linked
firms to bring funds home.
"Companies have profited from investments made (abroad) and
now it's time to bring those funds back home," Najib said.
He also reiterated that there were no plans to introduce
capital controls, adding that the government was on track to
achieve fiscal consolidation target for 2015.
($1 = 4.3130 ringgit)
(Writing by Praveen Menon)