* May broad money, M3, up 2.2 pct yr/yr * May net financing to private sector down 7.2 pct yr/yr * May net impaired loans ratio 1.2 pct KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in May released by the central bank, Bank Negara. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept M1 1.2 -0.9 -1.7 4.4 4.9 4.1 6.5 7.2 8.3 M2 2.1 1.4 0.8 2.8 2.2 2.9 4.0 4.3 5.5 M3 2.2 1.4 0.9 2.7 2.2 2.7 3.7 4.0 5.2 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)