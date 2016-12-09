KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 Malaysia's Oct industrial
production rose by a stronger-than-expected 4.2
percent from a year earlier, driven by growth in the
electricity, manufacturing and mining sectors, government data
showed on Friday.
That compared with 3.1 percent growth in September, and was
above the 3.3 percent rise forecast by economists in a Reuters
poll.
Electricity output showed the strongest growth among all
sectors at 6.9 percent, data from the Statistics Department
showed.
Malaysia's exports in October suffered their biggest drop in
18 months, falling 8.6 percent, which the government said
stemmed from a high base a year earlier.
A private manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed
Malaysian factory activity in November contracted again, with
new orders declining at the sharpest rate since mid-2012.
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005)
(in points; base year 2000=100)
Oct Sept
127.4 126.4*
Pct change yr/yr 4.2 3.1*
mth/mth 0.8 -0.1
SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)
Oct 2016 Sept 2016
yr/yr yr/yr
(pct) (pct)
Manufacturing 4.2 4.0
Electricity 6.9 7.1
Mining 3.5 -0.3*
*indicates revised figure
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Kim Coghill)