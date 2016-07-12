KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 Malaysia's May industrial
production grew by a better-than-expected 2.7 percent
from a year earlier, due to strength in the manufacturing and
electricity sectors, government data showed on Tuesday.
Factory output growth was slightly slower than the previous
month's pace of 3.0 percent, but above the 2.0 percent rise
forecast by economists.
Electricity output grew 9.6 percent on-year, picking up
slightly from the previous month's 9.4 percent, data from the
Statistics Department showed. However, mining output declined.
Malaysia's exports in May had fallen unexpectedly, as global
oil prices remained weak.
A private manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed
Malaysian factory activity in June contracted for the 15th
straight month, with production falling at its sharpest rate
since October 2012.
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005)
(in points; base year 2000=100)
May Apr
124.4 121.4
Pct change yr/yr 2.7 3.0
mth/mth 0.9 -0.8
SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)
May 2016 May 2016 Apr 2016
yr/yr mth/mth yr/yr
(pct) (pct) (pct)
Manufacturing 3.6 0.4 3.3
Electricity 9.6 -0.8 9.4
Mining -1.1 1.3 0.6
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kim Coghill)