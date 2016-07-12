KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 Malaysia's May industrial production grew by a better-than-expected 2.7 percent from a year earlier, due to strength in the manufacturing and electricity sectors, government data showed on Tuesday. Factory output growth was slightly slower than the previous month's pace of 3.0 percent, but above the 2.0 percent rise forecast by economists. Electricity output grew 9.6 percent on-year, picking up slightly from the previous month's 9.4 percent, data from the Statistics Department showed. However, mining output declined. Malaysia's exports in May had fallen unexpectedly, as global oil prices remained weak. A private manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed Malaysian factory activity in June contracted for the 15th straight month, with production falling at its sharpest rate since October 2012. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005) (in points; base year 2000=100) May Apr 124.4 121.4 Pct change yr/yr 2.7 3.0 mth/mth 0.9 -0.8 SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated) May 2016 May 2016 Apr 2016 yr/yr mth/mth yr/yr (pct) (pct) (pct) Manufacturing 3.6 0.4 3.3 Electricity 9.6 -0.8 9.4 Mining -1.1 1.3 0.6 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kim Coghill)