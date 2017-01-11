KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 Malaysia's industrial production in November rose 6.2 percent from a year earlier, helped by strength in the manufacturing, electricity and mining sectors, government data showed on Wednesday. The output gain was in line with the median forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and up from the 4.2 percent rise in October. Electricity output recorded the strongest growth among all sectors at 9.7 percent year-on-year, data from the Statistics Department showed. The manufacturing sector also grew a robust 6.5 percent in November, up from 4.2 percent the previous month. Malaysia's November exports had increased sharply by 7.8 percent from a year earlier, thanks to rising shipments of both manufactured and agricultural goods. However, a private manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed Malaysian factory activity contracting again in December, on lower production due to an unstable economy and declining new work inflows. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005) (in points; base year 2000=100) Nov Oct 128.4 132.2* Pct change yr/yr 6.2 4.2 mth/mth -2.8 3.9* SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated) Nov 2016 Oct 2016 yr/yr yr/yr (pct) (pct) Manufacturing 6.5 4.2 Electricity 9.7 6.9 Mining 4.7 3.5 *indicates revised figure (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)