KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 Malaysia's industrial production in March rose 4.6 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday, supported by strength in the manufacturing and mining sectors. Output growth was in line with a 4.6 percent annual rise forecast by a Reuters poll and slightly slower than the 4.7 percent increase in February. Manufacturing output rose 5.9 percent year-on-year in March, helped by growth in the electrical and electronic products and wood products subsectors, data from the Statistics Department showed. Electricity output, however, declined 0.2 percent, the data showed. Malaysia's exports rose 24.1 percent in March from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month, but remained robust on higher shipments of manufactured goods and commodities. Malaysian factory activity in April expanded for the first time in more than two years, supported by rises in output and new orders, the IHS Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005) (in points; base year 2000=100) Mar 2017 Feb 2017 133.6 120.4* Pct change yr/yr 4.6 4.7 mth/mth 11.0 -5.7* SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated) Mar 2017 Feb 2017 yr/yr yr/yr (pct) (pct) Manufacturing 5.9 6.6* Electricity -0.2 1.5 Mining 2.0 0.4 *indicates revised figure (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)