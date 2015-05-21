* Expects 5 to 6 pct average annual GDP until 2020
* Dependence on oil to decline to 15.5 pct of revenue by
2020
* Government total debt projected to drop to 45 percent by
2020
(Recasts, adds quotes, details)
By Yantoultra Ngui and Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 Malaysia's Prime Minister
Najib Razak laid out his government's growth strategy for the
next five years on Thursday, mixing spending on infrastructure
with populist pledges on jobs and housing as he looks to shore
up support amid growing criticism.
Presenting the plan to parliament, Najib forecast gross
national income per capita (GNI) would rise 7.9 percent per
annum - enough to hit the goal set two decades ago of joining
the ranks of high-income nations by 2020.
Najib, who leads a government under fire over allegations of
state corruption and mismanagement, said Malaysia's real GDP
would grow at a steady 5 to 6 percent annually until 2020,
despite the impact of falling energy prices on the oil and gas
producer.
"We foresee greater volatility and uncertainty in the global
economy as a result of the decline in oil prices, realignment of
exchange rates, as well as geopolitical risks," Najib said in a
foreword to the five-year blueprint.
"In order to sustain our growth momentum and ensure that the
rakyat (people) continue to prosper, we need to forge ahead with
greater resolve and introduce bold measures for the long-term
benefit of all Malaysians."
The target of becoming a fully developed economy by 2020 was
first laid out by long-serving former Prime Minister Mahathir
Mohamad, now a scathing critic of Najib over alleged corruption
in debt-ridden state investment fund 1MDB.
The 11th Malaysian Economic Plan pledged 260 billion ringgit
($72.18 billion) to achieving its development goals over the
next five years, and included promises of more jobs and
affordable housing as the government seeks to rebuild popular
support.
The plan comes as Malaysia navigates a tricky economic
environment of slumping energy prices that threaten oil and gas
revenues. The country's currency, the ringgit, has
dropped to six-year lows against the dollar.
"The plan was drafted for an ideal environment," said
Kenanga Investment Bank economist Wan Suhaimie Wan Saidie. "It's
hard to judge if the plan would be successful after 5 years when
anything can happen politically and economically."
FEEL-GOOD MEASURES
In the blueprint, Najib said GNI per capita would reach
54,100 ringgit ($15,690) in 2020 - just above the 2020 target of
$15,000 - with average monthly household income increasing to
10,540 ringgit from 6,141 ringgit in 2014.
Najib's "people-anchored growth" plan also included a slew
of feel-good measures aimed to ease the burden of rising costs
of living and poor infrastructure in his government's electoral
heartland in rural parts of the Borneo region.
Besides promising resources to build more than 600,000 new
affordable homes, the five-year plan offered more opportunities
for the ethnic Malay community and other so-called Bumiputeras,
or "sons of the soil", who together make up about 68 percent of
the population.
Bumiputeras have benefited from wide-ranging affirmative
action privileges since the early 1970s, a policy that critics
say has stunted the country's competitiveness.
Infrastructure projects outlined in the report included new
power plants, the construction of airports in the Borneo state
of Sarawak, a high-speed rail link with Singapore and urban
light rail transit projects.
There were also promises of more schools and hospitals.
The opposition criticised the plan as being light on details
and containing little new.
"The 11th Malaysian Plan is not rooted in reality, is not
transparent and is far from being a game changer," said
opposition lawmaker Ong Kian Ming.
An unpopular new goods and services tax (GST), introduced to
help offset the shortfall from falling energy revenues, would
bring in about 31.4 billion ringgit per year over the next five
years, versus 15.5 billion ringgit through the previous sales
tax and services tax, Najib said.
Malaysia's dependence on oil-related revenue would decline
to 15.5 percent of revenue by 2020, from just under 30 percent
currently, the report added.
The federal government's total debt was projected to drop to
45 percent of gross domestic product by 2020, from 54.5 percent
as of December 2014.
Private investment was expected to grow at an annual 9.4
percent between 2016-2020 with an estimated annual investment of
291 billion ringgit.
Public investment would grow at 2.7 percent per annum at an
annual average of 131 billion ringgit, the plan stated.
Financial markets showed little reaction to the announcement
of the five-year plane, with the benchmark share index
dipping around 0.4 percent.
($1 = 3.6020 ringgit)
(Additional reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Trinna
Leong; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Alex Richardson)