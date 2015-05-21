(Adds details)
KUALA LUMPUR May 21 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak is confident that the Southeast Asia nation can
achieve developed economy status by 2020 under an ambitious
five-year economic development tabled in Parliament on Thursday.
The following are highlights of the five-year economic
blueprint, which includes updated forecasts for the country's
economy and its finances as well as the introduction of new
infrastructure projects.
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
- Real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to expand
between 5-6 percent per annum from 2016-2020, resulting in a 7.9
percent per annum rise in gross national income (GNI) per capita
- Malaysian economy to benefit from more robust global
economic prospects, recovery of commodity prices and benign
global inflation - Bernama
- Malaysia's GDP to hit 2.6 trillion ringgit ($721.4
billion) in 2030 - Bernama
INFLATION
- Inflation to remain below 3 percent from 2016-2020
INVESTMENT
- Private investment expected to grow at an annual 9.4
percent between 2016-2020, estimated annual investment of 291
billion ringgit
- Public investment to grow at 2.7 percent per annum at an
annual average of 131 billion ringgit
EXPORTS
- Gross exports projected to see stronger growth at 4.6
percent per annum between 2016-2020
- Trade balance projected to remain positive with surplus of
57.3 billion ringgit by 2020
GNP
- Gross national income per capita expected to reach $15,690
by 2020
TAX
Goods and services tax expected to bring in 31.4 billion
ringgit revenue a year over next 5 years
DEBT
- Federal government total debt projected to drop below 45
percent by 2020
OIL
- Dependence on oil-related revenue to decline to 15.5
percent by 2020
WORKFORCE
- More than 40 percent of total employment will comprise
skilled workers - Bernama
($1 = 3.6040 ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Anuradha Raghu; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)