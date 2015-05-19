* PM to unveil next five-year plan on Thursday
* Govt under pressure over cost of living, corruption
allegations
* Analysts expect new populist measures
* Fall in energy prices seen hurting growth in coming months
By Praveen Menon
KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak will outline on Thursday a five-year development
plan leading up to 2020, the date the country has set for
achieving developed economy status, but that goal may prove
elusive as political pressures crowd out reform.
Najib's government faces its harshest test since coming to
power in 2009, as Malaysia braces for a downgrade of its credit
rating by Fitch and a once-stable political environment is
shaken by allegations of state corruption and mismanagement.
When the prime minister reveals his plans to complete the
final step towards Malaysia's vision of being a high-income
nation by the end of the decade, he may have to forgo some
long-term growth targets to tackle pressing short-term concerns.
"There would be more popular measures introduced in this
plan than the long-term transformative measures that would get
us to the 2020 target," said Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow at S.
Rajaratnam School of International Studies.
"This is because the immediate political survival is more
important for Najib, and for that he needs to improve his public
image. Besides, Najib would have retired by 2020 so his bigger
concern is the current political issues."
Public discontent spilled onto the streets this month with
more than 10,000 people demonstrating against rising costs and a
new goods and services tax (GST), the largest protests seen by
the country in years.
Attacks by influential former Prime Minister Mahathir
Mohamad over alleged corruption in debt-ridden state investment
fund 1MDB, and calls for him to step down, have also weakened
Najib's position.
Analysts expect him to try to turn around some of that
sentiment by announcing more short-term measures to improve
living standards.
SUBSIDY CUTS
In the last five-year plan in 2010, Najib set out plans to
cut subsidies and accelerate investment into the country.
Since then, Malaysia has abolished fuel subsidies that had
weighed on the government's budget deficit and also introduced
the GST that should help offset some of the revenue lost from
the fall in global prices for its oil and natural gas exports.
But Najib has also introduced measures to further boost the
economic participation of the ethnic Malay majority, entrenching
race-based policies seen as shoring up support among the
politically-dominant Malays.
More incentives are expected in this five-year plan for the
Bumiputeras, or "sons of the soil", who are the core
constituency of Najib's United Malays National Organisation that
has been the dominant force in the country's ruling coalitions
since independence in 1957.
Ethnic Malays have benefited from wide-ranging affirmative
action privileges since the early 1970s, a policy that critics
say has stunted the country's competitiveness and led to a huge
"brain drain" of ethnic Chinese emigrants.
Najib said last week that priorities of the people,
especially with regard to the cost of living, security,
transport and rural infrastructure, would be the focus of the
11th Malaysia Plan.
There would be a special focus on education, especially on
technical and vocational training, he added.
"In addition to doing the more populist policies, I think he
will ramp up the Bumiputera policies," said Professor James
Chin, director at the Asia Institute Tasmania.
OIL PRICE HEADWINDS
Achieving the 2020 target would make Malaysia the second
high-income nation in Southeast Asia after neighbouring
Singapore.
Malaysia's economy grew a stronger-than-expected 6 percent
in 2014, and a respectable 5.6 percent in the first quarter, but
economists expect the net energy exporter to feel the full
impact of weaker global oil and gas prices in the coming months.
Ratings agency Fitch said in January it would review
Malaysia's rating in the first half and may downgrade it, citing
the revision of its fiscal deficit target to 3.2 percent of GDP
as evidence that "dependence on commodities remains a key credit
weakness for Malaysia".
Delivering major infrastructure projects, diversifying
industry and increasing investment are seen as priorities for
the next plan.
But while the finish line is in sight, the final lap is not
going to be easy, Weiwen Ng, economist for ASEAN and Pacific at
ANZ Research said in a note.
"Malaysia might well be taking the staircase, rather than
the elevator as it nears the top," said Weiwen.
"The risk is that budget allocation for development
expenditure (and hence infrastructure) might be slashed,
especially if the government were to come in to bail out 1MDB."
Investment so far this year has been subdued, with issuance
of public debt securities and business loans below average.
Income (GNI) per capita has gradually increased, rising 2
percent on average in the previous three years to $10,246 in
2014, said Diana Del Rosario, an economist at Deutsche Bank in
Singapore.
"But at least a 6 percent annual rate is still needed to
meet the $15,000 mark by 2020," she said.
