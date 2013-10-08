KUALA LUMPUR Oct 8 Malaysia's southern state of
Johor, which neighbours Singapore, will impose a higher
processing fee on foreigners who buy houses, state news agency
Bernama reported, as it looks to boost revenues and rein in
speculative buying.
Bernama quoted the state executive councillor for housing
and local government, Abdul Latiff Bandi, as saying the state
government will charge a fee of 4-5 percent of the property
value. Proceeds will go towards welfare projects in Johor.
This compares with the current flat fee of 10,000 ringgit
($3,100) per property.
Singaporeans have been buying houses in Johor, especially in
Iskandar, which is a 2,200 square km (850 square mile) zone
three times the size of Singapore and is just across a narrow
strip of water. The strong interest also stems from cheaper
property prices and utility bills compared with Singapore.
The move also comes ahead of potential new measures by the
Malaysian government, such as raising the real property gains
tax, in the upcoming budget on Oct. 25 to rein in rising housing
prices.
Property companies that have exposure to Johor include UEM
Sunrise, Mah Sing Group, Tropicana Corp
and Hong Kong-listed Country Garden Holdings
.
($1 = 3.1895 Malaysian ringgit)
