Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 8 Malaysia's central bank kept its key interest rate at 3.00 percent on Thursday, saying that robust domestic activity was offsetting a weaker outlook for exports.
All 17 economists polled by Reuters had expected Bank Negara to hold the overnight policy rate (OPR) at its level since May 2011 at Thursday's meeting, its last this year.
"The sustained expansion in domestic activity has offset the weaknesses in the external sector. Looking ahead, private consumption will be supported by the income growth and stable employment conditions," Bank Negara said in a statement.
The central bank has kept its monetary policy unchanged since last May, when it hiked the benchmark rate for the fourth time after starting a tightening cycle in 2010.
Thailand, South Korea, the Philippines and Japan eased monetary policy last month to support growth while Australia held rates on Tuesday after a quarter-point cut to 3.25 percent in October.
For the full monetary policy statement, please click on (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Stuart Grudgings)
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.