KUALA LUMPUR Jan 31 Malaysia's central bank
kept its key interest rate at 3.00 percent for the tenth
straight meeting on Thursday, saying that inflation remains
contained.
All 18 economists polled by Reuters had expected Bank Negara
to hold the overnight policy rate (OPR) at 3.00
percent, the same level it has been at since May 2011, at its
first meeting of the year.
"The Monetary Policy Committee considers the current stance
of monetary policy to be supportive of the economy while
inflation remains contained," the central bank said in a
statement.
"In the domestic economy, a broad set of indicators
suggests robust expansion in the fourth quarter of 2012," it
added, citing sustained domestic consumption and investment
activity.
A separate Reuters quarterly poll for Asia released last
week showed economists unanimously predicting that rates would
remain on hold for the first six months of the year.
The earliest move is expected only in the third quarter,
with three out of 12 economists predicting a 25 basis point
(bps) hike.
Central banks in the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand
held their benchmark policy rates steady recently, citing
manageable inflation and expectations that growth will remain
resilient as strong domestic demand offsets the impact of the
sluggish global economy.
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran)