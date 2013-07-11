KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 Malaysia's central bank
left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.00 percent on
Thursday, as expected, but warned that a weak global environment
may hurt growth prospects.
The overnight policy rate has held steady since
May 2011 as the trade-dependent country seeks to boost domestic
consumption to counter weakness in its export markets.
"The Monetary Policy Committee considers the current stance
of monetary policy to be appropriate given the outlook for
inflation and growth," the central bank said in a statement.
"The sustained weakness in the external sector may, however,
affect the overall growth momentum," it said, adding that
financial market volatility had significantly increased in the
past few months.
All 20 economists in a Reuters poll had predicted Bank
Negara to keep interest rates steady, saying inflation remains
benign.
Data released earlier on Thursday showed that industrial
production rose 3.4 percent in May from a year ago,
beating a consensus Reuters forecast of an 1.7 percent
expansion.
For the full central bank monetary policy statement, click
on
