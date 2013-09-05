KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 Malaysia's central bank
left its key interest rate unchanged at 3.00 percent on Thursday
as expected, but warned that the outlook for growth and
inflation has become more uncertain.
Bank Negara Malaysia's monetary policy committee said that
inflation remained benign at 1.7 percent in the first seven
months this year, but would likely increase in coming months
partly due a cut this week in fuel subsidies.
"The increase in inflation, however, is from a low level and
will be mitigated by a stable external price environment,
expansion in domestic capacity and moderate domestic demand
pressures," the central bank said in a statement.
Malaysia's economic growth will continue to be underpinned
by domestic activity, helped in part by large infrastructure
projects, the bank said, but added that risks in the global
economy and international financial markets could dent
prospects.
The government this week reduced fuel subsidies for the
first time since December 2010 as it looked to improve the
country's fiscal position, which had spurred capital outflows.
The move came after saw Malaysia's trade-reliant economy
incurred a huge dent to its current account balance in the
second quarter. The surplus narrowed to 2.6 billion ringgit
($791.12 million) from 8.7 billion ringgit in the first three
months of 2013.
The central bank's statement made no specific mention of the
ringgit, which has weakened more than 7 percent this year
against the dollar. It noted that the reversal of capital flows
from emerging economies flows "has resulted in the depreciation
of emerging market currencies."
Bank Negara has kept the overnight policy rate
on hold since May 2011 to boost domestic consumption and combat
weakness in the country's major export markets for commodities
and electronics.
Since then, it has reiterated that 3 percent is still
supportive of the economy.
All 16 economists polled by Reuters expected Bank Negara to
keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged as resilient domestic
demand continues to fuel economic activity and inflation stays
low.
For the full central bank monetary policy statement, click
on
For a graphic of Malaysia's inflation and overnight policy
rate, please see: link.reuters.com/jem28s
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu and Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)