KUALA LUMPUR Jan 29 Malaysia's central bank
kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.00 percent on
Wednesday, as expected, reiterating that rising inflation is
expected to be tempered by an easing of domestic demand this
year.
"Inflation has been gradually rising due to disruptions in
supply following adverse weather conditions and higher domestic
costs," Bank Negara Malaysia's monetary policy committee said in
a statement.
"Going forward, inflation is expected to average higher
largely due to domestic cost factors," it added.
The central bank added that subdued external price pressures
and moderate domestic demand conditions, would help contain the
spike in inflation.
Annual inflation in Malaysia quickened to 3.2 percent in
December, the fastest pace in more than two years, as prices of
food and transport in the Southeast Asian country climbed.
Malaysia's policy rate has been left steady since mid-2011.
All 12 economists in a Reuters poll expected a hold on
Wednesday, while most analysts expect no rate change until the
second half of 2014.
For the full central bank monetary policy statement, click
on
For a graphic of Malaysia's inflation and overnight policy
rate, please see: link.reuters.com/jem28s
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Stuart Grudgings)