KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 Malaysia's central bank
kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent on
Thursday, as expected, saying inflation is only expected to
trend higher after the first quarter of 2015.
"While the monthly headline inflation would be subjected to
the volatility in global oil prices, underlying inflation is
expected to remain contained amid the stable domestic demand
conditions," Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) monetary policy
committee said in a statement.
A Reuters poll of 16 economists unanimously predicted that
Bank Negara would keep its overnight policy rate
steady following a weakened ringgit and a drop in global oil
prices.
Malaysia last raised its policy rate in July 2014, after
keeping it on hold for three years. It increased interest rates
when inflation was high and the central bank sought to tighten
lending to manage rising household debt.
