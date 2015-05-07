KUALA LUMPUR May 7 Malaysia's central bank left
its overnight policy rate unchanged at 3.25 percent on Thursday,
reiterating that its key interest rate remains accommodative to
growth, and that bigger spending domestically will help offset
the impact of weak oil prices.
"Investment activity is expected to be led by capital
spending in the export-oriented industries, the services sector
and for infrastructure projects," Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM)
monetary policy committee said in a statement.
"These investments will cushion the impact of the lower oil
and gas-related investment activity."
All 16 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the central
bank to stand pat on interest rates as policymakers
see limited downside risk to the economy.
Several economists have said they expect Bank Negara to
lower its benchmark rate by 25 basis points later this year as
economic fundamentals may weaken.
The Southeast Asian country's reserves have slumped to
4-1/2-year lows due to a slide in global oil prices since last
year, but weak exports are showing signs of bottoming out due to
recovering demand in key markets.
