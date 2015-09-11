KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 Malaysia's central bank kept its overnight policy rate at 3.25 percent on Friday, as expected given weakness of the country's currency, which slid further this week.

"At the current level of the OPR (overnight policy rate), the stance of monetary policy remains accommodative and supportive of economic activity," Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) monetary policy committee said in a statement.

All 13 analysts in a Reuters poll expected the central bank to hold the rate.

The ringgit, Asia's worst performing currency this year, has weakened about 19 percent against the dollar in 2015.

The last time BNM changed the benchmark rate was in July 2014, when it was raised by 25 basis points from 3.0 percent. (Reporting by Trinna Leong and Emily Chow; Editing by Richard Borsuk)