KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 Malaysia's central bank
maintained its key interest rate at 3.25 percent on Wednesday as
expected, and kept unchanged a reserve requirement ratio that it
cut in January.
"Overall investment will continue to be supported by the
implementation of infrastructure development projects and
capital spending in the manufacturing and services sectors,"
Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said in a statement.
"The external sector is expected to record a modest
improvement and provide additional support to the economy," the
central bank added.
In January, BNM announced an unexpected move to cut the
statutory reserve requirement ratio (SRR) to 3.5 percent from
4.0 percent to boost liquidity.
All 11 economists in a Reuters poll had expected BNM would
keep the overnight policy rate unchanged on Wednesday.
BNM last revised the benchmark rate in July 2014, when it
was raised by 25 basis points from 3.0 percent to curb rising
household debt.
Wednesday's policy meeting was the last for BNM's respected
governor, Zeti Akhtar Aziz, who has helmed the central bank
since 2000. Her current terms ends April 30. The government has
not named a nominee to succeed her.
The meeting took place at a time the ringgit has been
performing well. The currency, which lost 18.5 percent against
the dollar last year, has strengthened about 4 percent this
year.
(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)