KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 Malaysia's central bank
surprised markets by cutting its key interest rate by 25 basis
points to 3.00 percent on Wednesday, saying uncertainties in the
global environment could weigh on the country's growth
prospects.
Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the ceiling and floor rates
of the corridor for its overnight policy rate (OPR) are
correspondingly reduced to 3.25 percent and 2.75 percent
respectively.
"The adjustment to the OPR is intended for the degree of
monetary accommodativeness to remain consistent with the policy
stance to ensure that the domestic economy continues on a steady
growth path amid stable inflation, supported by continued
healthy financial intermediation in the economy," BNM said in a
statement.
All 13 economists in a Reuters poll had forecast no change
to the policy rate on Wednesday.
The central bank last revised the benchmark rate in July
2014, when it was raised by 25 basis points to help curb rising
household debt.
(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)